Ryan Reynolds can be seen starring opposite Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in Netflix’s action-heavy heist flick “Red Notice”, in which Reynolds’ character, a notorious art thief, teams up with Johnson’s FBI agent to catch an even better art thief (Gadot), known as the Bishop.

In a new interview with IMDb’s “Burning Questions”, the trio discuss their roles in the new film, including the numerous fight scenes.

“He’s quite literally a bull at a China shop,” Reynolds said of Johnson. “Gal, yeah, she’s just elegant. And my fighting style is just chicken s**t.”

However, Reynolds admitted he did enjoy a scene in which Johnson’s character gets pummeled.

“You know what? If I could have that sequence played at my funeral, I would have died a happy man,” Reynolds quipped.

Meanwhile, Gadot admitted that when she and Johnson filmed a dance sequence she was shocked by how light on his feet the former WWE champ was.

“I kept on telling DJ, ‘We gotta practice, we gotta make sure we have this.’ Like, ‘We gotta rehearse.’ He was so cool and kept on saying, ‘Don’t worry, it’s going to be okay.’ And I was like ‘No, you don’t understand. My toes. We gotta practice.'”

Added Johnson, “She was afraid at first that I was just going to be a lunky dancer and crush her feet, like she was dancing with a buffalo. Little did she know, she was dancing with a man who dances like butter, smooth as butter”

“Red Notice” is currently streaming on Netflix.