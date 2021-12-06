Antoni Porowski is opening up his closet and all for a good cause.

The “Queer Eye” star has teamed up with Wardrobe to give fans the chance to shop until they drop while benefiting GLSEN.

READ MORE: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski Completely Shaves His Head – See The Bold Transformation

With nearly 50 pieces available, fans can rent out the pieces including the Garçon Infideles Porowski wore in Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” music video or the Sandro top he wore to Montreal Pride with Justin Trudeau.

Speaking of the look in “You Need To Calm Down”, Porowski said, “Even though it’s so different from how I typically dress, it’s just so GOOD. The Gucci boots I wore in the video are also in my closet, so you’ll just need to pick up some fabulous pink pants if you want to recreate the look.”

“When I look at this shirt, I think of walking in Montreal Pride alongside Justin Trudeau in 2018,” he added of the Sandro shirt. “That was already such a big year for me with the premiere of ‘Queer Eye’, and marching with the prime minister in my hometown was the surreal cherry on top of the surreal cake.”

Other items available to borrow include his “personal uniform” of graphic tees and a “brilliant” James Concannon hand-painted Mackage jacket.

READ MORE: Antoni Porowski Shocks Steve Harvey With ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer, Past & Present ‘Queer Eye’ Stars Battle It Out

Porowski’s closet drops on Wardrobe on Dec. 6.

Other celebrity fashion drops on Wardrobe include Olivia Culpo and Mickey Guyton.