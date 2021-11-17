Tamar Braxton was the victim of a recent home invasion and by someone she knows.

The singer revealed the news on Instagram, writing, “This broken, bum a** man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only.”

The man “went through my drawers, broke my mirrors [and] turned my bed upside down.”

According to E! News, police responded to a Sherman Oaks, California burglary on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. When they arrived the suspect was gone.

“I want you to know first hand that I’m not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me,” Braxton continued, addressing the intruder.

“What your broken a** don’t realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again,” she said.

“So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!!” she continued. “I know that is not a payback you are not prepared for..but get ready. This time you really did it!!”

Braxton concluded: “I’m not sure you realize that I am truly a kings kid and I’m VERY special to him. So I’m sure this one he’s going to take very personally.”

Braxton then seemingly suggested that people stop guessing who the man was, adding on her Instagram Story, “You don’t know these people.”