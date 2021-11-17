Kyle Richards and her husband, real-estate magnate Mauricio Umansky, apologized to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne over some less-than-tactful comments they made about her husband, embattled lawyer Tom Girardi.

After footage of the couple joking about Girardi’s 2017 car accident, and Jayne’s odd recounting of the incident on the show, Jayne confronted them during the recent “RHOBH” reunion special.

In a new interview with E! News, Richards reveals that she and Umansky apologized to Jayne after the taping.

READ MORE: Erika Jayne Admits She Feels ‘Horrible’ For Victims Of Tom Girardi’s Alleged Crimes In ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Part 3

“We did talk about it, it did hurt her feelings,” Richards said. “And Mauricio also spoke to Erika as well as PK [Paul Kemsley].”

“I apologized, PK and I both apologized to her. And the reality is we weren’t making fun at her, of her, we were just in a conversation that was very funny,” Umansky added.

“They apologized, we apologized and moved on. It was confusing,” Richards confirmed