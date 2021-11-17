Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have split.

On Wednesday, both singers shared on their Instagram Stories that they were no longer together in a joint statement.

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they both wrote.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” it continued. “We appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @camilacabello/Instagram

Cabello and Mendes first met in 2014 when she was a member of Fifth Harmony and they both were opening for Austin Mahone. Mendes often said how he was in love with Cabello since first meeting and all his songs were about her.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘Everything’s about you. They’re all … They have always been about you,'” Mendes revealed in his documentary “In Wonder”. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, they’re all about you. Like every song I’ve ever wrote.”

After a flirty friendship, the two released the very steamy music video for “Señorita” sparking romance rumours in June 2019. By September, Mendes confirmed what everyone already knew– that they were a couple.

Speaking to James Corden earlier this year, Cabello recalled how Corden insisted five years before “there’s no way you two aren’t a couple.”

Cabello said of Mendes, “He was like ‘I like her, she’s the one that doesn’t like me’ or something like that.

“I was completely in love with him,” she added. “And he was the one I thought wasn’t in love with me back.”

They recently celebrated Halloween together with elaborate Day of the Dead costumes.

Mendes and Cabello share dog Tarzan. It is unclear who will keep him post split.