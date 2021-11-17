Travis Barker is cruising in a new set of vintage wheels courtesy of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to share some photos of the birthday gift the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star gave him: a sleek, black 1980s-era Buick.

“When your dream girl gets you your dream car,” Barker — who just turned 46 — wrote in the caption to accompany some photos of himself, Kardashian and his sweet new (or is it old?) ride.

Kardashian also shared some photos of her sweetheart’s vintage vehicle on Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram