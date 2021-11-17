Whitney Port is opening up after sharing some sad news on her YouTube channel: she’s lost her baby after announcing she was pregnant a few weeks earlier.

On Wednesday, “The Hills” alum took to Instagram Story to update her followers.

“I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby,” she wrote in the poignant post.

“We found out yesterday,” she added. “I don’t even really know what to say here.”

Port added that she’d “recorded a full on verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions” that she’ll share in an upcoming podcast.

“Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now,” she concluded. “And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don’t physically feel like complete s**t anymore.”

As she wrote, Port previously shared the news on her YouTube channel, with the revelation coming shortly after the five-minute mark in the video below.