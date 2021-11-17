The trailer for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” is finally here.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan make an incredible transformation into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as the story of their leaked sex tape lands in the hands of Seth Rogen’s character.

Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò also star.

The synopsis reads, “A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

Head of the hair department for the upcoming series, Barry Lee Moe, told Variety how it took “anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming” to get James into character.

Anderson and Lee tied the knot after just four days of dating back in 1995. The couple welcomed sons Brandon and Dylan before eventually divorcing in 1998.

“Pam & Tommy” hits Hulu on Feb. 2, 2022.