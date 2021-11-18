Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially parents of four girls! The 31-year-old country singer and his wife have just welcomed the newest member of their family on Nov. 15, and announced the news on Wednesday.

“Lillie Carolina Akins 😍 born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy🙌 @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!” the singer wrote alongside a snap of him and his wife, who is holding their newborn in her arms.

The new mom also shared a sweet photo of herself kissing little Lillie.

“Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins 💕 was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy 🤍,” she then added a scripture inspired by Matthew 6 & Luke 12. “Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us 🤍.”

ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with Rhett and his mom on the 2021 CMA red carpet earlier this month, where he opened up about his wife watching from home.

“Literally, I’m just waiting on a phone call,” the country crooner said, referring to the possibility of his wife going into labour. “It literally could happen tonight, it could happen tomorrow, who knows?”

“So we’re just gonna keep going until we have to go to the hospital,” he added.

Rhett shared the news of his growing family on Instagram in May. “Well… we are pregnant again!” he captioned a photo of him and Akins, revealing that he first announced the news while on stage earlier that night. “We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌.”

With a little humour, Rhett added: “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭.”

Akins shared a post of her own alongside a picture of her and Rhett holding up four fingers as she cradled her baby bump. “SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown 🥰) just in time for Mother’s Day,” she wrote. “Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl 💗💗💗💗.”

Rhett previously teased to ET that they loved the idea of a “state” name for their daughter. Meanwhile, Akins also gushed over what a “good girl dad” her husband is. Hear more in the video below.

