Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a walking tour of Umm Qais on November 17, 2021 in Umm Qais, Jordan.

Prince Charles gave an update on the Queen’s health as he spoke at an event in Jordan focusing on environmental issues.

Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are currently carrying out their first overseas tour since COVID-19 hit. The royals are travelling to Jordan and Egypt over four days to raise awareness of the climate crisis, which is one of the main themes of the visit.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Flies To Sandringham For The Weekend, With Okay From Doctor

The Prince of Wales was asked how his mother, the Queen, is doing during an interview with Sky News.

Her Majesty was ordered by doctors to rest for a couple of weeks at the end of October, with her being due to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph over the weekend, but was forced to miss it after spraining her back.

She then returned to official duties Wednesday to receive British General Sir Nick Carter, who is stepping down in his role as chief of the defence staff, the head of the country’s armed forces.

Charles said of his mother this week, “She’s alright thank you very much.”

He then joked, “Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be. It’s bad enough at 73.”

READ MORE: The Queen Shares Poignant Statement As She Misses Another Event: ‘None Of Us Can Slow The Passage Of Time’

Her Majesty spent a night in hospital last month due to an unspecified ailment.