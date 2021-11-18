Click to share this via email

Pink is recovering after undergoing hip surgery.

The singer shared a snap on Instagram alongside a lengthy caption, thanking her husband Carey Hart for everything he’s done for her.

Pink’s message included, “It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real),” referencing Hart’s spinal surgery in September.

She continued, “Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings.”

Pink also gave a shout-out to a woman she met with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000-foot mountains in her chair, as well as a blind man that summits Mount Everest.

She said she would make “a full recovery” and that she was “so blessed.”

In September Hart thanked his wife for looking after him after having a lower spine disc replacement.

He shared: