A legend like Al Pacino can wear his sunglasses any place, any time.

On Tuesday, the iconic actor was attending the New York premiere of “House of Gucci” alongside co-stars Lady Gaga and Jared Leto when a funny exchange happened with a photographer.

The photographer asked the actor, who was posing with his co-stars, to take off his sunglasses for a picture.

Pacino did remove his glasses, while Leto let out a “C’mon!” at the photographer.

The request also shocked Gaga, who chided the photographer, telling them, “Don’t make him take his glasses off. He’s Al Pacino!”

“In case you didn’t know,” Pacino himself jokingly added.

On Twitter, fans were fully on Gaga’s side in the exchange.

Appearing recently on “The Graham Norton Show”, Gaga talked about her nervousness about working with Pacino on “House of Gucci”, telling the host, “It was terrifying, exciting, amazing, it’s Al Pacino! He entirely transformed the landscape of acting in cinema and I have admired him for a long time.”