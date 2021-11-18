The new French Montana album They Got Amnesia will be missing a collaboration with Drake.

On Wednesday, Variety confirmed that the Canadian rapper has pulled the release of the song “Splash Brothers”, which was set to be featured on the forthcoming album, out of respect for victims of the tragedy at Astroworld earlier this month.

READ MORE: 9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained At Astroworld Festival

The track is the latest in a long line of collaborations involving Drake and French Montana, including hits “Pop That”, “Stay Schemin’”, “No Stylist”, and “No Shopping”.

Since the crowd crush at Astroworld that killed 10 people during Travis Scott’s set, which included Drake as a special guest, both rappers have been named in a number of lawsuits by attendees and others.

Following the tragedy Drake released a statement: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.”

Scott also said in a statement, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

READ MORE: SZA Stops Utah Concert To Get Help To Fan Who Passed Out, Addresses Astroworld Deaths

While “Splash Brothers” won’t appear on They Got Amnesia when it’s released on Friday, Nov. 19, the Drake collaboration is expected to appear on a future deluxe edition of French Montana’s fourth studio album.

Other artists appearing on the album include John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Fabolous, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Tjay, and more.