It’s an exciting week for Adele fans.

The singer teased one of the songs from her latest album 30, which is set to be released Friday, titled “To Be Loved”.

Adele delivered a stunning performance of the song on her Instagram, belting out the lyrics: “A better house for a love to grow / I was so young, it was hard to know / I was lost. Now that was back then / Always make a mess of everything.

“It’s about time that I face myself / All I do is bleed into someone else / Painting walls with all my secret tears / Filling rooms with all of my hopes and fears.”

Like the rest of the album, the lyrics suggest the track is about Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares nine-year-old son Angelo.

The singer croons in the chorus, “But all my, all my life, / I’ll never learn if I never leave / I will always yearn if I never speak / To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can’t live without.

“Looking back, I dont regret a thing / Yeah, I took some bad turns that I’m owning / I’ll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe ’til the time feels right.”

The album also features Adele’s hit single “Easy on Me”, “I Drink Wine”, “Hold On”, and “Love Is a Game”, which she performed during her “Adele: One Night Only” special that aired on Global last weekend.

Adele wrote “To Be Loved” alongside Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr., with whom she also worked on “When We Were Young” and “Lay Me Down” from 25.

The clip, unsurprisingly, got fans even more excited for the album to drop, with many saying the star’s latest teaser left them in tears:

This song got me crying over people I haven’t met before pic.twitter.com/306joB89aE — Jake Greenaway (@_Greenaway_) November 17, 2021

Im in a relationship, happily so. But Adele just got me wishing I was heartbroken. 😩 — Mrs Jackson (@MathabaJorge) November 17, 2021

I CANT!! THIS ALBUM IS GONNA DESTROY ME pic.twitter.com/Qncb6AV5d3 — ً (@pIanetdrew) November 17, 2021