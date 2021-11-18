Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals she and Prince Harry managed to have one date during which nobody recognized them.

The actress chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday, with the host asking her about going incognito at a Halloween party before they went public with their romance five years ago.

“He came to see me in Toronto and his friends and his cousin Eugenie, and now her husband Jack, they came as well and the four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.

“It was a post-apocalypse theme so we had all this very bizarre costume on and we were able to have one final fun night out.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Chats With Ellen, Laughs About Life Before The Royals In First Talk-Show Appearance In Years

Markle reveals she saw DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for Halloween this year, with the host pointing out that they actually could have worn costumes and done something for once. However, they decided to stay home.

The children’s book author shares, “We wanted to do something fun for the kids and the kids were not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” as DeGeneres points out, “Not even.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Afghan Refugees Housed At Military Base

Markle reveals Lilli, who was born on June 4, was a skunk.

The duchess also discusses her New York Times bestselling children’s book The Bench, which started out as a poem for Harry.