The trailer for Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s new film “Marry Me” dropped today and we are here for the unforeseeable romance.

Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez (shocker!) and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher. The two complete strangers agree to marry and then get to know one another. In a world where value is based on likes and followers, “Marry Me” is a modern love story of two different worlds colliding in search for something real.

Photo: Universal Pictures

Prior to meeting Charlie (Wilson), Kat (Lopez) is one half of a celebrity power couple with hot new music sensation Bastian, who is played by Latin artist Maluma, making his feature-film debut.

The romance musical seems to playfully mimic JLo’s life, even when it comes to marriage. During a cast interview with the “Today” show’s Hoda Kotb, who makes a cameo in the film, Lopez was asked what it was like to have her character poke fun at being married multiple times.

“Listen, if you can’t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes. I just don’t think about those things. I feel like I’m a human being like everybody else, I’ve had my ups and downs, I’ve made my mistakes, and I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, and as a mom, and as an actor and an artist. It’s okay, everybody’s got that,” the actress told Kotb.

During the interview, Lopez and Wilson acknowledged that they’ve worked together once before on the 1997 film “Anaconda”.

Wilson said, “We had to prove that the chemistry we had in that wasn’t just a fluke! And I think we’ve done it but you be the judge.”

“You know me, I’m a romantic.” –@JLo to @hodakotb on whether she would consider getting married again pic.twitter.com/kvpimNZp36 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2021

Kotb also teased JLo, asking if “Marry me” are two words she would like to hear in the future. “I dont know, yeah, I guess, you know me I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times,” Lopez responded with a laugh. “Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. 100 per cent.”

