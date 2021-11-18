Mariah Carey is getting fans in the holiday spirit with a new trailer for “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”.

The singer belted out some festive classics in the clip, with her insisting in the teaser: “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world.”

The special is set to drop on Apple TV+ on December 3.

Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together! Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @AppleTV! 🎄✨☃️ #TheMagicContinues pic.twitter.com/Niu6g41XJR — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 18, 2021

The jam-packed show will reveal the first and only performance of Carey’s new single “Fall in Love at Christmas”. The singer will be joined by Khalid and Kirk Franklin as they bring the spirit of Christmas to fans around the world.

The Queen of Christmas will also belt out a new rendition of fan-favourite “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”.

There will then be an exclusive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Carey, along with her 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, as they share some of their favourite holiday moments.

Of course, Carey will celebrate her beloved holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, as well.

The trailer comes after Carey recently shared the inspiration behind her much-loved holiday classic.

She explained how she wasn’t sure about doing a Christmas song at first, but told “The Bobby Bones Show”: “And then I was like… I love Christmas, a lot, so I might as well try. So I just wrote ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.”

The singer wanted it to “feel like a timeless classic.”