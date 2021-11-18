Emily is back in Paris and she’s already breaking hearts.

Netflix released a trailer for season 2 of its show “Emily in Paris” on Nov. 18; in the video, she has a steamy night of romance with her best friend Cami’s (Camille Razat) ex-boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) when she meant to say goodbye to him.

The incredible night even changed his mind as Gabriel decides to stay in Paris, to the surprise of everyone. Cami suspects his reasons for staying and vows to find out why, declaring, “There is something behind this, I just don’t know yet what it is.”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lily Collins, Camille Razat – Photo: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Lucas Bravo – Photo: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

To complicate matters further, Emily becomes interested in Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount.

Lucien Laviscount, Lily Collins – Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Torn between romance and friendship, Emily must navigate her relationships safely through these troubled waters.

Photo: Netflix

Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” is available for streaming on Dec. 22.