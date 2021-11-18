Lizzo is on the cover of one of Essence‘s upcoming holiday issues.

READ MORE: Lizzo Does The ‘Thriller’ Dance In ‘Squid Game’ Costume At Outside Lands Music Festival

The Grammy Award-winning singer is featured on the “Simply Being” issue for being an empowering woman who understands the power of saying no and choosing to say yes to herself and her mental health.

Photo: Ramona Rosales

“No one’s ever right about me,” she tells the mag.

The singer-rapper has been criticized for her sound failing to measure up to the expectation of the type of music people think a Black woman should make. But she remains true to who she is.

“I use 808s, just not in the same way everyone else does,” Lizzo explains of the drum machine that distinguishes the majority of today’s hip hop and R&B. “I have songs I could drop right now, but that’s just not my purpose. That’s not why God made me and put me on this planet at this exact time.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Suits Up As Baby Yoda In Epic Halloween Costume

The “Rumors” singer has also faced backlash for the way she embraces her body. However, that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to practise self-love.

Photo: Ramona Rosales

“It’s exhausting,” the singer admitted in her feature interview with Essence. “And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies.”

Lizzo is one of three incredible women featured on the November/December split-cover issue, highlighting “The Year of Radical Self-Care”. Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and “1619 Project” founder Nikole Hannah-Jones will also have their own magazine cover hitting newsstands during the holidays.