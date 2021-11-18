Losing weight was really about building strength for Adele.

The “Easy On Me” singer is on the new cover of The Face magazine, and in it she opens up about her recent weight loss, revealing that she had slipped multiple discs in her back.

“I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing,” she revealed, according to the Daily Mail. “I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless.

“I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture…”

Losing weight, though, meant gaining a lot of core strength, helping to improve the 33-year-old’s back problems.

“But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much. It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more,” she explained.

She added, “I like feeling strong, I really do. I love it. I was lifting weights this morning, and I’ve gone up from what I was doing a couple of weeks ago…

“When I feel that I have the weight of the world – of my world at least – on my shoulders, I can handle it a bit more because I’ve gone up 10 pounds with my weights. It really was just a metaphor for surviving.”