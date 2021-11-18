Lady Gaga remains polite even when she doesn’t agree with something.

The singer was the latest celeb to take part in BBC Radio 1’s “Unpopular Opinion” skit, with one listener daring to tell the “A Star Is Born” actress: “I can’t stand singing in films!”

Gaga responded, “I do love singing in movies and also I think it’s done really badly a lot, so I don’t completely disagree with you so I have a slightly unpopular opinion, I guess.”

The listener then took it one step further by criticizing “Mary Poppins” and “The Greatest Showman”, mentioning that they prefer Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman without the singing.

“How could you be mean to Mary Poppins?” Gaga laughed, insisting she’d never take another movie with singing in it as she wouldn’t want to traumatize the caller, whose name was Will Smith.

She also joked Blunt and Jackman would most likely be happy to pay for therapy for Smith to deal with the trauma.

Another listener mentioned their dislike for jelly, which is the British word for Jell-O.

Gaga politely told them, “I’m so sorry but I don’t agree with your opinion, but thank you so much for sharing with us.”

