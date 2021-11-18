Click to share this via email

Jason Sudeikis serves as the Foo Fighters’ swimming coach in the new “Love Dies Young” music video.

Playing his character Ted Lasso, a soccer coach, Sudeikis gives the synchronized swimming team a pep talk.

The bizarre locker room talk ranges from the actor inspiring them to perform “lifts higher than Christ” to sharing a strange anecdote about his father’s death as he was conceived, in a series of improv-like riffs.

Sudeikis then accompanies the team as they perform the routine in face-swapped bodies.

“Love Dies Young” is from the Foo Fighters’ album Medicine at Midnight, which came out in February.