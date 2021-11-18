They may be twins, but Zooey Deschanel thinks the Property Brothers “don’t look alike at all.”

On an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, when asked about mixing up her boyfriend Jonathan Scott and his twin brother, the actress tells Clarkson, “No, to me they don’t look alike at all.”

It’s not just their looks that Deschanel thinks are nothing alike.

READ MORE: Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Adorably Recreate ‘500 Days Of Summer’ Scene

“And their personalities are so different. So, like, to me, they just don’t look alike,” she explains.

Zooey Deschanel and Kelly Clarkson – Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Even before she started dating Jonathan, the actress could always tell the two apart.

READ MORE: Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Share Pics From Fun Trip To Disneyland

“I was with my sister and my sister’s like ‘I cannot tell them apart,’ like, before we met them,” she recounts. “And I’m like ‘What do you mean? They look so different to me.’ So even before I met them, I thought they looked totally different.”

Deschanel and Jonathan started dating in 2019 after they met on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke”.