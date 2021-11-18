Jonah Hill has nabbed himself a new role.

According to Deadline, the actor is set to star in a new untitled biopic on the Grateful Dead. He’ll reportedly play the group’s frontman, Jerry Garcia, as well as produce the Apple flick.

The publication stated Martin Scorsese was on board to direct and produce.

Deadline wrote, “Insiders add that with the band and the group’s management participating in the film, Apple has rights to use the groups musical catalogue for the film.”

The site added, “While its unknown what will be covered in the film, the story of the group goes back to the band’s formation in the Bay Area amid the rise of the psychedelic counterculture of the ’60s.

“They continued to record albums and conduct tours where Deadhead fans would follow them throughout the years all over the country for lengthy rave-like jam sessions. The good times came to an end when band leader Jerry Garcia died in 1995, though surviving members have done their best to carry on.”

Hill and Scorsese previously worked together on 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street”, which nabbed Hill his second Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.