After a years-long feud, Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are ready to bury the hatchet.

Speaking on Lewis’s SiriusXM show “Jeff Lewis Live”, the two addressed their public spat.

“I feel like there is a lack of accountability and responsibility… on your end,” Lewis began. Gunvalson attempted to cut him off, but he continued. “I have admitted responsibility. I did call you out to get fired, suspended, whatever – I did it. It was wrong. I actually deeply regret it.”

The “Flipping Out” star explained that he wishes Gunvalson had taken more responsibility in controlling the response of her supporters to which Gunvalson eventually agrees.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star admitted she wasn’t ready to talk to Lewis for years, even up to the morning of the show.

Gunvalson recently ended things with her fiancé Steve Lodge and has said it’s been an emotional time for her. Referencing a negative tweet the star sent to him back when he ended a 10-year relationship, Lewis asked for an apology.

“I am sorry. Seriously, I’m sorry because I know how hard it is to be broken up with. When the relationship ends, it is a low blow and I’m sorry,” she confessed.

The reality stars famously feuded in the public eye for years over a variety of disputes and personal disagreements.

She also fought with “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star Kelly Dodd and has resolved their disagreement.