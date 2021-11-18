Click to share this via email

The “Real Housewives” gets all too real in the Hulu original program “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker”.

The upcoming series — from the studio that made “The Housewife & the Hustler” — dives into bombshell accusations against Shah “and her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme that preyed on the elderly.”

“With Shah facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering… [the studio] explores these allegations in contrast with the wealthy, successful businesswoman and ‘marketing executive’ Shah portrayed on the reality show.”

The special features interviews with Dana Wilkey, alleged victims Penny joe and Yvonne Marie, plus others familiar with Shah.

“The Housewife and the Shah Shocker” premieres Nov. 29 on Hulu.