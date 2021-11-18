The creators of “South Park” are imagining a post-COVID-19 future.

On Thursday, the trailer dropped for the new special “South Park: Post Covid”, premiering Nov. 25 on Paramount+.

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ To Air 14 Original Movies On Paramount+ As Show Renewed Through Season 30

“In ‘South Park: Post Covid,’ we’ll find out the answer to the question: what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID,” the official description reads.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of Stan and Kyle as adults in the future.

“Stan,” Kyle says over the phone to his friend, now all grown up. “You remember when we were little? Us friends said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad.”

“What do you mean?” Stan asks. “What’s happened?”

READ MORE: ‘South Park’ Creators To Save Denver’s Casa Bonita Restaurant From Bankruptcy After $900M Deal

Images of chaos on the street are seen, including people trampled on the ground and a woman on an out-of-control hoverboard.

Photo: MTV Entertainment Studios©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

The trailer caps off with Stan approaching his dad, telling him, “Nobody wants another one of your marijuana specials, Dad.”

“It’s not a special, it’s an exclusive event,” Stan’s dad says.