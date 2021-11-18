“Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes has returned with a new period drama.

HBO just dropped the trailer for the upcoming series “The Gilded Age”, starring Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Taissa Farmiga, Audra McDonald, and more.

First-look pics for the show, which takes place in 1882 during a period of huge economic change in the U.S., have also been revealed.

“The Gilded Age”. Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

A synopsis for the series reads, “A wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighbouring clan dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish son Larry, and his ambitious wife Bertha.”

A caption on the YouTube clip continues, “In a new world, a new age is about to begin. The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon).

“Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”

“The Gilded Age” debuts on January 24, 2022.