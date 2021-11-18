Reba McEntire and Lifetime are giving back.

McEntire and Lifetime joined forces to award Terrié Moore the Gift of a Lifetime and help make her holiday season a little more cheerful. McEntire selected this year’s charity, Thistle Farms, which supports women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

READ MORE: Reba McEntire And Rex Linn Discuss Their ‘Very Special Relationship’

“I wore my Christmas holiday outfit because this is the biggest Christmas gift that I’ve ever gotten to be a part of,” McEntire says in the teaser.

“Terrié Moore, age 31, a member of the Thistle Farms community and single mom of two is this year’s recipient of the Gift of a Lifetime,” a press release explains. “With the help of Thistle Farms, Terrié has been able to overcome her drug addiction and has a new lease on life.

“Terrié has been provided a safe place to live, food and clothing, healthcare, counsellings, therapeutic groups, and job training, all at no cost. But as she completes the program this fall and resumes living independently, Terrié was surprised by Reba with the life-changing Gift of a Lifetime!”

READ MORE: Reba McEntire Gets In On The ‘I’m A Survivor’ TikTok Trend

McEntire stars in and executive-produces “Christmas in Tune”, part of this year’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie slate. “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” premieres Nov. 26 on Lifetime.