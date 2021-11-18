“Self-love is BIGGER in Texas!”
On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for “Queer Eye” season 6, which moves the Fab Five to the great state of Texas.
In the preview, stars Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness all get into their best cowboy gear for some good old Texas-style dancing.
“Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans,” the official description reads.
The move to Texas follows previous seasons set in Atlanta, Kansas City and the state of Pennsylvania. In 2019, the series also aired a special mini-run of episodes set in Japan.
“Queer Eye” season 6 will premiere Dec. 31, 2021.