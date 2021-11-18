“Self-love is BIGGER in Texas!”

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first teaser for “Queer Eye” season 6, which moves the Fab Five to the great state of Texas.

READ MORE: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France Welcomes First Child With Husband Rob

Antoni Porowski – Phoot: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx. © 2021

Bobby Berk – Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx. © 2021

In the preview, stars Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness all get into their best cowboy gear for some good old Texas-style dancing.

“Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans,” the official description reads.

READ MORE: Karamo Brown Was Told ‘I Don’t Interact With Black Folks’ While Filming ‘Queer Eye’ In Texas

Jonathan Van Ness – Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx. © 2021

Karamo Brown – Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx. © 2021

Tan France – Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflx. © 2021

The move to Texas follows previous seasons set in Atlanta, Kansas City and the state of Pennsylvania. In 2019, the series also aired a special mini-run of episodes set in Japan.

“Queer Eye” season 6 will premiere Dec. 31, 2021.