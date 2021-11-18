Kate Middleton and Prince William dressed to the nines for a night out on the town.

Attending the Royal Variety Performance in London on Nov. 18, the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a beautiful, floor-length, sparkling gown by Jenny Packham and side-swept bouncy curls. This isn’t the first time she’s worn this outfit, as she first debuted the dress during the couple’s 2019 Pakistan tour.

Kate Middleton – Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Prince William is equally dashing in a blue velvet tuxedo at her side.

Prince William – Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her brother, James, and his new wife, Alizée Thevenet joined the pair.

The Royal Variety Performance is held every year and raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports entertainers facing hardship in the U.K. Performers at the show this year include Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt and the cast of Moulin Rouge, Matilda, the Musical and Cirque du Soleil.

The show this year is particularly special due to it being the 100th anniversary of the Queen’s patronage as well as the 150th anniversary of the venue, the Royal Albert Hall.

Senior members of the royal family take alternating turns attending with Kate and William going in 2014, 2017 and 2019.