Kourtney Kardashian is on cloud nine after getting engaged to fiancé Travis Barker.

The two have been taking trips with their combined families, but not everyone is so happy about it.

Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable pics of her kids horseback riding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for the Blink-182 drummer’s birthday.

One commenter criticized her, writing, “Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star clapped back immediately with a comment of her own, “I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life.”

Kardashian shares three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-Scott Disick. Barker’s two children; Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were also spotted on the family vacation.

Barker proposed to Kardashian after dating for 10 months, though the two have been lifelong friends and neighbours.