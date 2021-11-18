Will Smith is prepared to duke it out with LL Cool J in a “Verzuz” battle, but he doesn’t like his own chances.

Smith revealed in a recent interview that he and LL have discussed measuring their catalogues in a “Verzuz” battle. For the uninitiated, “Verzuz” — created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland — invites two musicians to compare their catalogues in a 10-round contest.

“Yeah, you know, I was, I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one,” Smith revealed to SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway. “I never had a chance to… I was writing my book.”

“L is going to body me.”

Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of Serena Williams and Venus Williams, in the upcoming movie “King Richard”.

“Venus and Serena said that they would executive produce the project, but they wouldn’t agree to put their names on it until after they watched the movie. I was like, ‘Oh no. Oh no.'”

Smith has starred in a number of biopics, such as the Muhammad Ali movie “Ali”, “The Pursuit of Happiness” and “Concussion”. Waiting for the Williams sisters reaction to “King Richard” brought with is a familiar sense of dread.

“I knew the terror of the moment when they first walk into the movie theatre. So I got the call that Venus and Serena were going into the theatre and they were going to see the movie for the first time. So that was the worst two hours of my life.

“But they came out, and they called immediately totally in tears. And they, they had been on set a couple of times, but when you see it all together with the music and everything, and they were absolutely blown away and they thanked me and made the call…”

“King Richard” debuted at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 ahead of its Nov. 19 theatrical release.