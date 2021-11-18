Hilaria Baldwin says she is done being silent.

She shared in an Instagram Story on Nov. 18 about a dangerous encounter she had with a photographer.

Recounting the story of the “worse paparazzi” she’s ever met, she explains that he followed her family to Vermont where they were laying low in light of the “Rust” tragedy.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Worries Husband Alec Will Develop PTSD After Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Hilaria writes:

“He drove so dangerously. I was in a rental car, with my babies inside. Alec was driving the 4 big ones in the Escalade in front of me. He didn’t recognize the rental at that point in his stalking. He drove so dangerously around my car and sped after my husband and four bigger children. You can imagine my fear and fury in experiencing this and watching my babies getting chased by such a person.”

Hilaria Baldwin’s Story – Photo: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

The entrepreneur shares six children with actor Alec Baldwin: Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, and newborns María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Sets The Record Straight About Another Internet Rumour

She confronted the man who apologized, saying he didn’t know she was in the car.

This angered Hilaria who continued, “I asked him: would it matter? A life is a life. No photo is worth it. Let’s say it’s just to line his pockets. After that point, he became ver[sic] rude again. he always keeps his mask on and hides his face with his camera. Wouldn’t tell me his name or who he works for. Coward. I just got this photo with his mask off. Whatever outlet is buying photos from this man is putting my family in danger. This is not ok. Stop buying his photos”.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Her ‘Two Rainbow Babies’

Hilaria then warns that any photos of her carrying her new kitten back from the vet are likely the photographer’s photos.

She closed with a heartfelt comment, “Again: I know I’m supposed to stay silent on such things…but as a mother and citizen of this world… .I simply can’t.”