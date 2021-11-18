Jamie Dornan might be headed for the world of superheroes.

Talking to the New York Times, the “Belfast” actor revealed he actually auditioned for “Superman”.

Ultimately the role went to Henry Cavill, but Dornan is still interested in donning a cape – at least to bolster his appeal to a certain demographic.

“What have I done, three war movies? You’d think that might help my cause out a little bit with straight men, but probably not,” he joked. “I think you need to be in that comic-book world to really grab their attention.”

Talking about transitioning to different genres, the actor sent praise Robert Pattinson’s way.

“I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I feel like him and his people have played it really cleverly,” he admitted. “Everything he’s done since ‘Twilight’ has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and those films aren’t financed on his name had he not been in these movies that made billions of dollars.”

His comments mirror a similar statement he made on his own career path days before with British GQ.

The actor confirmed that he expressed his interest in doing a Marvel film to Kevin Feige and is hopeful.

“I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before. It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people. Also, since my dad died, it’s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed,” he finished.