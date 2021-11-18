Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd will help close out the year on Global’s “Saturday Night Live“.

The “bad guy” singer will pull double duty on Dec. 11 as host and musical guest. This will be her first time hosting, but did perform back in Sept. 2019.

Other celebs who have also acted in both roles are Britney Spears, Harry Styles and Stevie Wonder.

In the final show of the year on Dec. 18, Paul Rudd will host with Charli XCX as musical guest.

“SNL” will be sure to pull out the five-timer jacket as the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” actor now has reached the milestone.

Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Jonah Hill and Dwayne Johnson are also part of the five-timer club.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global at 11:29 p.m., with Simu Liu and musical guest Saweetie up next on Nov. 20.