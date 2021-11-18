Click to share this via email

Meghan Markle had a sweet surprise for a single mom while on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The Duchess of Sussex and Ellen DeGeneres had a special gift for Britany Sparks who started braiding kids’ hair for free as a way to give back.

“We were so touched by your story,” Meghan told Sparks.

Since starting, Sparks and her friends have helped over 150 kids through “A Twist of Greatness”.

Ellen then gave Sparks $20,000, plus $5000 for a charity of her choice. Additionally, Meghan and Prince Harry through their Archewell Foundation presented “A Twist of Greatness” a further $20,000.

Elsewhere on the show, Ellen had Meghan prank vendors while telling her what to do through an earpiece including eating like a chipmunk and meowing.