After six long years, Adele is back with a new album.

The “I Drink Wine” singer released 30 on Nov. 19 to much fan affair.



In the lead up to the drop, Adele took part in the “One Night Only” special which saw her perform old and new hits at the Griffith Observatory in L.A. for a star-studded crowd and an intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey where she discussed how the album was a way to explain her divorce from Simon Konecki to their son, Angelo.

“Trying to explain to a 6-year-old, ‘I do love [your dad], I’m not not in love with him,’ it makes absolutely no sense to a 6-year-old,” she said.

“So there were so many answers I just couldn’t give him ’cause there aren’t any really. Like, you know, that he would understand,” she added.

On the R&B ballad “My Little Love”, Adele directly addresses her son, Angelo, about her divorce.

“I wanted you to have everything I never had,” she tells Angelo in one of the clips. He is heard in many of the clips talking to his mom.

She adds in another, “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.”

“Adele: One Night Only” is available on demand with the Global TV App and STACKTV.