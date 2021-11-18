Cuffing season is starting out with some big names.

After rumours of a romance, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted in Palm Springs near Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner’s, house.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Kardashian is seen holding hands with Davidson who is grinning ear to ear.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Celebrates 28th Birthday With Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & Flavor Flav

“They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” a source told E! News. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.”

They added, “Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her. He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.”

The insider noted that it is a “big deal” she brought Davidson to Jenner’s house where they celebrated his birthday. Notably, Kourtney Kardashian brought Travis Barker there as well just as news of their relationship broke.

A few weeks after sharing a kiss on “SNL” while Kardashian hosted, Davidson and the mogul were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm. They then continued to have two private dates in New York.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian West Helps Fly Afghan Women Soccer Players To U.K.

Kardashian recently filed for divorce from Kanye West who she shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with.

Davidson has had his own high profile relationships including Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qually, Phoebe Devernor and an engagement to Ariana Grande.