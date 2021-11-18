Jennifer Aniston is emotionally celebrating the season two finale of “The Morning Show”.

On Thursday evening, Aniston shared a post from set including pictures of her hugging cast and crew and many of her in fake snow in the studio.

“Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family. We made it. Crawled to the finish line… and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions 😵‍💫😩🤗🤕🤣🤬🤩… to say the least,” she wrote. “Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That’s a wrap, baby! 👋🏼❤️.”

Co-star Reese Witherspoon marked the end of the season by celebrating the “most amazing directors.”

“Here are some of the visionaries who brought this season to life. Can’t believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen,” Witherspoon captioned her snaps.

Julianna Margulies shared one of the same pictures as Witherspoon, adding, “Last episode is tonight, I’m not in it, Laura is in Montana but she is there in spirit!”

“The Morning Show” airs on Apple TV+, as of this point, there are no announcements of a third season.