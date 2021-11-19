Hailey Bieber chats with “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest host Yvonne Orji about the Met Gala, her husband Justin Bieber and more on Friday’s show.

Bieber reveals why she thinks the 24-hours within the gala are cursed for her, explaining how she’s experienced some bad luck the day after.

The model tells Orji, “The first time I ever went to the Met, the morning after, I twisted my ankle and broke my foot. It was a whole thing!

“I was 18, so this was a long time ago,” before telling the host how the same thing happened the year after.

Bieber adds, “But then the year after, 365 days to the day, because it was midnight of the Met Gala, I broke the same foot. But, the bone next to the one I broke the year before.

“So I had this whole thing in my head where I was like, ‘the night of the Met Gala or the 24 hours within the Met Gala is cursed for me.’

“It happened the two times and it hasn’t happened since, [knock on wood],” she continues.

Hailey Bieber, Yvonne Orji. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Bieber reveals how she’s now been to the Met Gala six times, with this year’s having fallen on her third wedding anniversary to Justin after being pushed back due to the pandemic.

She says the couple actually didn’t mind it, especially seeing as they knew a lot of people there.

Bieber gushes, “It’s like the most intense date night ever.”

Plus, the star talks about her popular YouTube channel, as well as sharing some dating advice with Orji.

She also tells Orji and tWitch that Justin was her first serious relationship, as the trio play a game about red flags when it comes to romance.