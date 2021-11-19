The story of Hollywood’s most tumultuous relationship is about to be told, from two angles.

On Friday, Deadline reported that Discovery+ has ordered a brand new, two-part documentary titled “Johnny vs. Amber”, all about the disastrous relationship and resulting legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

In the first episode, the documentary will offer Depp’s side of the story, in which he falls for and marries a manipulative liar consumed with protecting her image at all costs.

Then, in the second episode, the perspective will shift to Heard and her story of marrying her Hollywood dream man, only to see him become a violent drug user.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence,” says co-executive producer Nick Hornby.