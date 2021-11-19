Twenty one years of true love.

On Thursday, Michael Douglas paid beautiful tribute to his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in an Instagram post celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much,” the 77-year-old wrote, alongside footage from their wedding.

Zeta-Jones also marked the occasion in an Instagram post of her own, writing, “Happy Anniversary Michael. For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we had had our love. Love you sweetheart❤️”

Douglas and Zeta-Jones first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival and started dating in 1999, getting married a year later.

The actors share a 23-year-old son Dylan and 18-year-old daughter Carys.