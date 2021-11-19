Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2-year-old son Archie made an adorable rare appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The Duchess of Sussex chatted to the host about Halloween, her auditioning days and more, with her also sharing a look at her eldest child collecting eggs from his chicken coop, Archie’s Chick Inn. The coop was seen during Meghan and Harry’s tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview that aired earlier this year.

Despite not showing the little one’s face, it’s clear he’s inherited Harry’s red hair. Archie donned a cute blue jumper and jeans in the clip, also wearing yellow Hunter x Peppa Pig wellington boots.

Meghan and Harry haven’t shared much of Archie since he was born in May 2019. He was seen as a baby on their royal tour of Africa that year, but since their move to California they’ve kept their family life on the down low.

The pair, who stepped down from the royals in March 2020, are yet to share a photo of baby daughter Lilibet, who was born on June 4.

During Meghan’s appearance, she also spoke about going incognito at a Halloween party in Toronto before they went public with their romance five years ago.

She then revealed she saw DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for Halloween this year.

The Bench author shared, “We wanted to do something fun for the kids and the kids were not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” as DeGeneres pointed out, “Not even.”

Meghan added that Lilli dressed up as a skunk.