Tori Spelling is en route to making some health changes.

The 48-year-old actress recently visited a medical office where she shared a photo about how she was “finally addressing” her breast implants.

“After needing to for many years I’m finally addressing my expired and recalled implants,” Spelling wrote on her Instagram story featuring a snapshot of a glass container filled with mini foam breasts.

Photo: Instagram/ Tori Spelling

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum is certainly not the first celeb to raise concerns about her breast implants.

In the last few years, surgeons have seen a spike in requests for breast implant removals, and many stars have gone public about making the change, including Ashley Tisdale, Chrissy Teigen, Ayesha Curry, Mena Suvari, “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley, and “Real Housewives of Orange County”‘s Tamra Judge.