Cynthia Erivo is putting her judge’s cap on.

The “Harriet” star is set to appear on the judges panel this weekend on the BBC reality competition series “Strictly Come Dancing”, via Variety.

Erivo will be joining Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Balla to evaluate the competitors for Musical Week, on Saturday and Sunday night.

“I’m so delighted to be joining the ‘Strictly’ judging panel for Musicals Week,” Erivo said in a statement to Variety. “Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”

Along with starring in films, the actress has also appeared on stage in productions of The Color Purple and the Sister Act U.K. Tour, and she will star in the upcoming big screen adaptation of Wicked, opposite Ariana Grande.

Erivo joins “Strictly Come Dancing” following judge Craig Revel Horwood stepping aside temporarily due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dance couple on this weekend’s shows will perform routines set to songs like “Love is an Open Door” from “Frozen”, “On My Own” from “Les Misérables”, “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins.”