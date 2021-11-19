Fans of “Yellowstone” have questions, and Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley have answers.

Recently the stars of the hit drama series sat down with IMDb for an edition of “7 Burning Questions”, revealing secrets from behind-the-scenes.

Starting out light, the pair was asked what is the funniest thing that has happened on the “Yellowstone” set.

“I don’t think I can say this until after we’ve finished shooting! I can’t tell you that,” Hauser teased, adding, “but I think also watching Forrie J. Smith Run! It’s one of the greatest gates of all time.”

Bentley added, “For a little bit, Kelly [Reilly] and I were trying to flip each other off in scenes… I was really working it for a while!”

Asked which cast member is most like their character in real life, Hauser said, “I’m going to go with Jefferson White, Jimmy. He’s really smart and then he’ll say something real stupid.”

Bentley agreed, asking, “”He also has never ridden a horse or done any of this stuff right?

“His a** got so chapped at cowboy camp, they had to put bandaids all over him!” Hauser laughed.

As for which actor is least like their character, Hauser quickly suggested, “Kelly – she’s British, she’s a sweetheart in real life, and I think she could get mad but not like this,” to which Bentley also added, “And she struggled with that the first season, but she lit a fire and now she’s off!”

Of course, the biggest thing on everyone’s mind was, what is something people don’t know about star Kevin Costner?

“Obviously he has this great western legacy, but he’s really this cool, laid back guy from Southern California,” Hauser said.

“And he smells like baseball!” Bentley joked.