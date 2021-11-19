Blake Shelton opened up about his and Gwen Stefani’s dreamy wedding in a new interview with People.

The pair tied the knot on July 3 at their Oklahoma ranch, with Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, previously sharing how he told them to write their own vows.

Shelton said of Stefani’s special words, “She took that really hard, took it to heart and talked about it all the time. She was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m still working on it.'”

The country crooner added of her vows, “The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost.

“She didn’t make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must’ve been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn’t believe how hard it hit me.

“I felt like at this point, I’ve kind of gotten calloused. I guess I’m not because that absolutely slayed me. It’s hard to even remember what else she even said. I’ll never forget that feeling.”

Shelton, on the other hand, surprised his other half with a song titled “We Can Reach the Stars”.

Admitting a song was the last thing Stefani would have expected, the singer shared: “For me, writing songs is like going to the dentist sometimes.

“So the fact that I did that, I think it was a complete shock to her.”

He teamed up with Nashville hit songwriter Craig Wiseman for the track.

“He was coming up with some of the most important stuff, which was unbelievable for me to hear,” Shelton said, explaining how he’d called Wiseman on the way to work at “The Voice” one day to share his ideas. “I was like, ‘Man, wait till I get there so we can talk about it.’ But at the same time, I didn’t want him to stop.”

Shelton knew the song was exactly what he wanted halfway through the writing process.

“Everything happened exactly how it was meant to happen,” he told the mag. “It just like, ‘Wow, we did it. I have a song about my wife.’ It was so exciting to me.”