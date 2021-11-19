Mickey Guyton asks for support as her family deals with a medical emergency.

On Nov. 18, the artist shared the news on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson is being sent to the ICU.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray,” Guyton writes.

Her followers sent their prayers and support in the singer’s direction, with many offering suggestions and advice.

The family recently celebrated Halloween together, even dressing Grayson up n his first costume. Guyton shared the adorable photo of her son dressed as an astronaut on Instagram with the caption: “Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man. 👩🏽‍🚀🚀🎃🥺”.

The singer shares her son with husband Grant Savoy.