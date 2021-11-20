Mickey Guyton shared a further update on her 9-month-old son Grayson’s condition.

In a Twitter message to fans, Guyton revealed that Grayson had been suffering from “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug.”

She added: “Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving… He’s getting better by the minute, it’s just going to take some time.”

The previous day, Guyton brought the good news that her son is “not in the clear but he’s on the mend.”

She showed her appreciation for all the support in her tweet writing, “Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support.”

A black and white photo of husband Grant Savoy holding their baby accompanied the tweet.

On Nov. 18, the artist went to Twitter to announce that her son Grayson was sent to the ICU.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray,” Guyton wrote.

Her followers sent their prayers and support in the singer’s direction, with many offering suggestions and advice.

The family recently celebrated Halloween together, even dressing Grayson up n his first costume. Guyton shared the adorable photo of her son dressed as an astronaut on Instagram with the caption: “Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man. 👩🏽‍🚀🚀🎃🥺”.

The singer shares her son with husband Savoy.